African champions Algeria have stretched an unbeaten run to 20 matches by drawing 2-2 with Mexico in the Netherlands despite playing 35 minutes with 10 men.

Adlene Guedioura was sent off after being yellow carded a second time 55 minutes into a friendly international at The Hague, the Netherlands.

Algeria trailed, then led before conceding a second goal three minutes from the end of regular time to set up a tense finish.

Jesus Manuel Corona put the Mexicans ahead on 43 minutes in only the second match between the countries with Mexico winning a World Cup warm-up in 1985.

Ismael Bennacer levelled before half-time and Manchester City winger and Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez put his country ahead midway through the second half.

The two-time Africa Cup of Nations winners held that advantage with 10 men until Daniel Lainez equalised.

Algeria last lost in October 2018, away to Benin in a 2019 Cup of Nations qualifier, and have since won 16 competitive and friendly internationals and drawn four.

The 20 matches have been against African opposition apart from victories over Qatar and Colombia and the draw with Mexico.

Before travelling to the Netherlands, Algeria defeated Nigeria 1-0 in Austria last Friday in a repeat of a 2019 Cup of Nations semi-final won by a Mahrez free-kick thunderbolt.

Like many other African countries, Algeria used the October 5-13 FIFA international window to prepare for the resumption of 2021 Cup of Nations qualifying.

