POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Algeria extend unbeaten run to 20 matches despite red card
African football champions Algeria last lost in October 2018, away to Benin in a 2019 Cup of Nations qualifier, and have since won 16 competitive and friendly internationals and drawn four.
Algeria extend unbeaten run to 20 matches despite red card
An Algeria player celebrates winning the Africa Cup of Nations at Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt, July 19, 2019. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
October 13, 2020

African champions Algeria have stretched an unbeaten run to 20 matches by drawing 2-2 with Mexico in the Netherlands despite playing 35 minutes with 10 men.

Adlene Guedioura was sent off after being yellow carded a second time 55 minutes into a friendly international at The Hague, the Netherlands.

Algeria trailed, then led before conceding a second goal three minutes from the end of regular time to set up a tense finish.

Jesus Manuel Corona put the Mexicans ahead on 43 minutes in only the second match between the countries with Mexico winning a World Cup warm-up in 1985.

Ismael Bennacer levelled before half-time and Manchester City winger and Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez put his country ahead midway through the second half.

The two-time Africa Cup of Nations winners held that advantage with 10 men until Daniel Lainez equalised.

Algeria last lost in October 2018, away to Benin in a 2019 Cup of Nations qualifier, and have since won 16 competitive and friendly internationals and drawn four.

The 20 matches have been against African opposition apart from victories over Qatar and Colombia and the draw with Mexico.

Before travelling to the Netherlands, Algeria defeated Nigeria 1-0 in Austria last Friday in a repeat of a 2019 Cup of Nations semi-final won by a Mahrez free-kick thunderbolt.

Like many other African countries, Algeria used the October 5-13 FIFA international window to prepare for the resumption of 2021 Cup of Nations qualifying.

Nigeria miss penalty 

RECOMMENDED

Matchdays 3 and 4 will be played next month after a lengthy delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and Algeria face Zimbabwe home and away in Group H.

Meanwhile, Nigeria and Tunisia drew 1-1 in the Austrian town of Sankt Veit an der Glan in another rematch from the 2019 Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Nigeria won a third-place playoff last year, and started promising in pursuit of another victory over Tunisia as Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho netted on 21 minutes.

He had a chance to score again not long after, but his weakly struck penalty was saved by Farouk Ben Mustapha, whose foul on Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa led to the spot-kick.

Tunisia, who trounced Sudan four days ago, recovered to level a minute from half-time through Mohamed Drager, but there was no further scoring.

After drawing with Belgium, the number one ranked football nation, last week the Ivory Coast fell 1-0 to Japan in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

Unmarked Naomichi Ueda snatched a late Japanese winner with a diving far-post header past goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo.

The Ivorian line-up included former Arsenal attacker Gervinho, recalled for the first time since 2017.

Morocco failed to build on an impressive win over top ranked African team Senegal last week and could only draw 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Rabat.

Noussair Mazraoui put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time, but a Congolese side severely depleted by withdrawals levelled through Yoane Wissa.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing