Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the country has found new natural gas reserves in the Black Sea.

He is expected to announce the amount when he visits a drill ship there at the weekend.

Speaking to the parliamentary group of his governing Justice and Development (AK) Party on Wednesday, Erdogan said the July 20 find of 320 billion cubic meters of gas reserves by Turkey's drill ship, the Fatih, made the country "very happy."

Erdogan said more good news on natural gas reserves would come from the Fatih's ongoing activities in the region.

"By going to our drill ship Fatih on Saturday, we'll both personally witness the efforts on site and announce the amount of the new reserve," he said.

The Fatih discovered the Tuna-1 well in the Sakarya gas field around 170 kilometres off Turkey's northern coast.

The discovery was the biggest in Turkey's history.

Officials have said the gas from the well would be ready for public use in 2023.

