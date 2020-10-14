Thousands of Thai anti-government protesters and royalist supporters of King Maha Vajiralongkorn have staged rival shows of force with political tension growing after three months of demonstrations.

Anti-government demonstrators set off from the Democracy Monument for the government's official compound, known as Government House, to demand the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and a new constitution. They have also called for reform of the monarchy.

Just metres away, were a mixture of security forces, state employees and royalists who had all dressed in the royal yellow colour before a royal motorcade was due to pass along the road.

“Prime minister, get out!” they chanted.

Before leaving Democracy Monument, several small clashes broke out between protesters and their opponents, who traded punches and threw plastic bottles as police tried to keep them apart.

Despite the brief scuffles, the two sides largely kept apart, but the standoff revived fears of trouble in a country that suffered a decade of street violence between supporters and opponents of the establishment before a 2014 coup.

"Have faith in democracy. We cannot fall back," protest leader Parit “Penguin” Chirawat, told protesters.

'Do not touch the monarchy'

While thousands of yellow-clad people lined the streets as the protesters passed, it was not clear how many were there from conviction. One gave the three-fingered salute of the anti-government protesters, who rushed to shake his hand.

Royalist leader Buddha Issara said the protesters could demand democracy, but must not call for reforms of the monarchy, as some have done.

"They must not touch on the institution," he told reporters.

Protesters made a rare direct challenge to the king on Tuesday, chanting at his passing convoy after 21 activists were arrested during scuffles with police. Police said detainees would be charged with public order offences on Wednesday.

The protests have become the greatest challenge in years to a ruling establishment dominated by the army and the palace.

