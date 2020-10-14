“The largest arts award in Britain and the most prestigious museum award in the world,” awarded by the Art Fund, was shared equally among five museums this year. The £200,000 prize, split as £40,000 ($52,000) per museum, is a first for the fund.

“The outstanding museums are recognised for their achievements in 2019 – 20: from bringing art to local audiences, moving to a repurposed nuclear bunker, redisplaying collections through major refurbishment, making museums a community hub, opening new permanent galleries and championing under-represented artists,” press materials say.

“The winners are exceptional examples of museums offering inspiration, reflection and joy in the heart of communities. The UK’s museums - admired worldwide and vital locally - were thriving before Covid-19. They can help rebuild our communities and confidence as we emerge from the virus,”Jenny Waldman, Director, Art Fund, says. “But they face financial peril. Not only do we need sustained investment from [the] government, but we encourage everyone to go and explore their local museum – they need our support now.”

The judges comprised Jago Cooper (Curator of the Americas, The British Museum), Dame Liz Forgan (Trustee, Art Fund), Ryan Gander (artist), Melanie Keen (Director, The Wellcome Collection) and Jenny Waldman (Director, Art Fund).

The winners are: Aberdeen Art Gallery (Aberdeen, Scotland), Gairloch Museum (Gairloch, Scotland), Science Museum (London, England), South London Gallery (London, England), Towner Eastbourne (Eastbourne, England).

In 2019, the prize money was broken down as: £100,000 ($130,000) for the winner and £10,000 ($13,000) each for four shortlisted museums, totalling £140,000 ($182,000). This year, the total was increased by £60,000 (a 42.85% increase) to £200,000 ($260,000) and the award was split equally among the five museums.

Aberdeen Art Gallery (Aberdeen, Scotland)

The gallery is “home to one of the finest collections in [the UK].” Its collection spans over 700 years and for over 130 years the Aberdeen Art Gallery has been “acquiring the best and most interesting contemporary artworks.” It is a Recognised Collection of National Significance, located in Aberdeen, Scotland, in an 1885 building designed by Alexander Marshall Mackenzie.

“The judges were impressed with the scale and ambition of [completely re-imagining the gallery], which increased the number of works on show from 370 to 1080, the beautifully executed restoration, and the commitment to involve the people of the city in the future of this rediscovered jewel on their doorstep,” press materials say. “They looked forward to seeing what the next 100-years would bring.”

Gairloch Museum (Gairloch, Scotland)

Operating since 1977, the Gairloch Museum initially served to house “the growing collection of artefacts donated by local people for which a permanent home was clearly needed.” They received national accreditation in 2009 in recognition of “high standards in the delivery of museum services.”

From 2011 to 2017 the museum raised funds to relocate as their lease was expiring. They ended up moving in 2019 to “a historic Anti-aircraft Operations Room (AAOR), constructed during the early years of the Cold War (c.1952-3) to help defend the country against low-flying Russian planes carrying atomic bombs.” They quote a donor as having written, “This project has transformed the ugliest and most neglected building in Gairloch into its greatest attraction.”