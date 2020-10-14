Lebanon and Israel have begun indirect talks over their disputed maritime border, with American officials mediating the talks that both sides insist are purely technical and not a sign of any normalisation of ties.

The US has been mediating the issue for about a decade. The sides reached a breakthrough earlier in October on an agreement for a framework for US-mediated talks.

Lebanon and Israel each claim about 860 square kilometres of the Mediterranean Sea as being within their own exclusive economic zones.

The development comes against the backdrop of Lebanon's spiralling economic crisis, the worst in its modern history, and following a wave of US sanctions that recently included two influential former Cabinet ministers allied with the Hezbollah group.

Israel, the US, as well as some other Western and Arab countries consider the Iran-allied Hezbollah a terrorist organisation.

Beirut hopes that oil and gas discoveries in its territorial waters will help it overcome the economic crisis and pay back its massive debt that stands at 170 percent of the GDP, making it one of the highest in the world.

Israel already has developed a natural gas industry elsewhere in its economic waters, producing enough gas for domestic consumption and to export to neighbouring Egypt and Jordan.

Talks at held at UN-post in border town

The US-mediated talks began at a UN post along the border known as Ras Naqoura on the edge of the Lebanese border town of Naqoura. The Lebanese delegation will speak through UN and US officials to the Israelis.

The talks started at 0730 GMT, with roads in the area blocked by UNIFIL and the Lebanese army and helicopters flying overhead.

The meeting took place in an outdoor camp setting because of the coronavirus. Lebanon and Israel have been hit hard by the virus, and both have reported thousands of new cases in recent days.

Lebanon's state news agency said the first session ended around noon and that the next session will be held on October 28.

Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war.

'Productive talks'

A joint statement released by the US State Department and Jan Kubis, the UN special coordinator for Lebanon, said Israel and Lebanon had started talks aimed at reaching consensus on a common maritime boundary.

“During this initial meeting, the representatives held productive talks and reaffirmed their commitment to continue negotiations later this month,” said the brief statement.

The head of the Lebanese delegation, Brigadier General Bassam Yassin, said Wednesday’s meeting “is the first step of a thousand-mile journey,” according to a text released by the Lebanese army.

Yassin said Beirut hopes that the talks will be concluded within a “reasonable period,” adding that the negotiations will be based on international law, the 1949 Lebanon Israel Armistice Agreement, and the 1923 Paulet–Newcombe Agreement between France and Britain that drew the boundaries between the British mandate of Palestine and the French mandate of Lebanon.