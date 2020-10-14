WORLD
3 MIN READ
Uganda police raid offices of presidential hopeful Bobi Wine
Wine, a musician-turned-legislator whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was meeting with other leaders of his National Unity Platform party when the police swooped in and cordoned off the area.
Uganda police raid offices of presidential hopeful Bobi Wine
Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, in Kampala, Uganda, on February 24, 2020. / Reuters
By Melek Aktepe
October 14, 2020

Armed police have "besieged" the campaign headquarters of Bobi Wine, a pop star and politician who is seeking Uganda's presidency in elections set for 2021.

Police confiscated items such as security cameras and supplies of red berets that are symbols of Wine's popular campaign, David Lewis Rubongoya, an official with Wine's party who was at the scene in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, said on Wednesday.

“They have taken away everything,” he said.

READ MORE:Uganda's Bobi Wine sings against virus, criticises leaders

Wine and other party officials have not been arrested, he said.

But in a Twitter post Wine reported that “comrades had been injured” after police raided his headquarters and seized documents and other items.

RECOMMENDED

A police spokesman did not immediately respond to questions but authorities frequently accuse Wine and others in the opposition of disobeying orders aimed at protecting public peace.

Wine, who has been arrested many times in recent years, has captured the imagination of many Ugandans with his persistent calls for President Yoweri Museveni to retire.

Museveni, 76, has ruled Uganda since taking power by force in 1986. 

Critics accuse him of relying on the armed forces to stay in power. He is able to seek another term after the legislature voted to remove constitutional age limits on the presidency.

Museveni accuses Wine of encouraging young people to riot and has charged that people associated with Wine are "a misguided group being used by some foreigners to destabilise" this East African country that has never witnessed a peaceful transfer of power since independence from British colonial rule in 1962.

READ MORE:Uganda police detain Bobi Wine, foil meeting with supporters

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique