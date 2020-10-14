Armed police have "besieged" the campaign headquarters of Bobi Wine, a pop star and politician who is seeking Uganda's presidency in elections set for 2021.

Police confiscated items such as security cameras and supplies of red berets that are symbols of Wine's popular campaign, David Lewis Rubongoya, an official with Wine's party who was at the scene in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, said on Wednesday.

“They have taken away everything,” he said.

Wine and other party officials have not been arrested, he said.

But in a Twitter post Wine reported that “comrades had been injured” after police raided his headquarters and seized documents and other items.