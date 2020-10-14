With the military coup of Abdel Fattah el Sisi against Egypt's first democratically-elected government of president Mohamed Morsi, Ankara and Cairo entered into a hostile diplomatic space, ending their political relations.

But the two regional powers appear to be ready to send positive messages towards each other in light of the fast changing realities in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey has been at loggerheads with Greece and its Greek Cypriot allies over the borders of continental shelf and territorial waters.

While Turkey, a leading regional democracy, strongly disagrees with the way Sisi’s repressive policies have changed the country’s political direction following the coup, mutual connections have continued to hold on economic and partly diplomatic fronts.

“Egypt is one of the important countries in the region. But we can not ignore the facts like how Sisi came to power, the military coup, people who were killed, what happened in the Rabaa Square, political arrests [following the coup] and [the suspicious circumstances of Mohammed] Morsi’s death,” said Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesman, during an interview with a Turkish media outlet.

“However, if Egypt exercises the will to act with a positive agenda concerning regional issues, Turkey would not stay unresponsive [to that attitude],” Kalin maintained.

“If a political ground emerges to act together on Libya, Palestine, the eastern Mediterranean and other matters, Turkey will just approach it in a positive manner and will contribute to that,” Kalin added.

Despite substantial differences between the countries, Turkey and Egypt have strong historical connections and common cultural themes, going back centuries.

In the wake of ongoing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, where newly-discovered rich gas reserves have triggered regional powers to compete for influence, some experts have indicated that the two countries might develop some degree of political understanding regarding their differences in order to diffuse tensions in the region.

Eastern Mediterranean: a common ground?

Turkey and Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) have signed a maritime agreement to determine their respective continental shelf and territorial waters, which would be crucial to explore gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

Experts and some senior Turkish officials have signalled that Ankara and Cairo could also develop a political understanding in the region, similar to the Turkey-Libya agreement.

“There are too many different developments [across the region]. For example, our intelligence discussions with Egyptians are completely different. We do that and there is no obstacle to do that,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, last month in a response to a question regarding whether a common political understanding over the eastern Mediterranean is possible.