The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' triple antibody cocktail as the first Ebola virus treatment, lending validation to similar drugs being developed for Covid-19.

Regeneron's Inmazeb, an intravenous drug, was approved on Wednesday for adults and children, after it was tested in 382 candidates with Zaire Ebola virus infection in a clinical trial, the health regulator said.

The drug maker has said it is talking with the FDA about an emergency use authorisation for its experimental dual antibody cocktail for Covid-19, which was given to US President Donald Trump as part of his treatment regime.