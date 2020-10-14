Wednesday, October 14, 2020

France's Macron announces nightly curfews in major cities

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that nightly curfews will be imposed in Paris and other major cities to try to curb the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The curfews will take effect from Saturday, and will run daily from 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) until 6:00 am the following morning, Macron said in an interview broadcast on national television.

The curfews will remain in force for four weeks, he said.

His announcement came as the country reported 22,591 new confirmed coronavirus cases. France's daily tally crossed the 20,000 threshold for the third time in six days, while hospitalisations and deaths linked to the disease also keep ramping up.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases rose to 779,063 and the seven-day moving average of new cases per day increased more than a record 17,000 figure for the third day running.

Turkey reports 1,671 more patients

Turkey registered 1,671 more coronavirus patients and 1,396 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, the country’s health minister has said.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Fahrettin Koca said that Turkey’s patient count to date now stands at 340,450, with recoveries totalling 298,368.

He added that 115,328 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past day, raising the total to over 11.96 million.

The death toll from the virus reached 9,014, with 57 more fatalities, the minister added.

US CDC reports 215,194 deaths from virus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 7.8 million cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, an increase of 47,459 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 748 to 215,194.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on October 13 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

WHO fears spike in global cases

The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist on Wednesday raised concern that the recent global increase in new Covid-19 infections will be followed by rising deaths that currently number around 5,000 every day.

Cases are surging, with nearly 20,000 infections reported in Britain and Italy, Switzerland and Russia among nations reporting record new cases. More than 38 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and nearly 1.1 million have died, according to a Reuters tally.

"Mortality increases always lag behind increasing cases by a couple of weeks," Dr Soumya Swaminathan said during a WHO social media event. "We are still losing approximately 5,000 people a day...so we shouldn't be complacent that death rates are coming down."

Italy cases surge to new daily record above 7,000

Italy has registered 7,332 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, the country's highest ever daily tally and steeply up from 5,901 on Tuesday.

There were also 43 Covid-related deaths on Wednesday against 41 the day before - far fewer than at the height of the pandemic in Italy in March and April when a daily peak of more than 900 deaths was reached.

Before Wednesday, the highest daily tally of new cases had been reported on March 21, in the middle of a nationwide lockdown, with 6,557 cases.

On that same day 793 people died.

Spanish Catalonia region orders bars, restaurants shutdown for 15 days

The Spanish region of Catalonia ordered on Wednesday the closure of bars and restaurants for 15 days from Thursday and limited the opening of shops and parks to try to curb a surge of diagnosed coronavirus cases, the regional acting chief Pere Aragones said.

Restaurants will be allowed to offer take-away services and delivery, he said.

With close to 900,000 registered cases and more than 33,000 deaths, Spain has become the pandemic's hotspot in Western Europe. The capital Madrid and nearby suburbs were put on partial lockdown last week.

Iran reports 279 deaths, highest daily toll since Feb

Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported 279 deaths from the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, bringing total fatalities to 29,349 in the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 4,830 new cases, also a record high, were identified in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases to 513,219.

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Governments across Europe are ratcheting up restrictions to try to beat back a resurgence of the coronavirus that has sent new confirmed infections on the continent to their highest weekly level since the start of the pandemic.

The WHO said there were more than 700,000 new Covid-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34 percent from the previous week. Britain, France, Russia and Spain accounted for more than half of the new infections.

The increasing caseload is partly the result of more testing but the UN health agency noted that deaths were also up 16 percent last week from the week before.

Doctors are warning that while many of the new cases are in younger people, who tend to have milder symptoms, the virus could again start spreading widely among older people, resulting in more serious illnesses.

Czech Republic reports more than 8,000 daily cases for second time

The Czech Republic recorded 8,325 new virus cases, its second-highest daily tally since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed.

The country of 10.7 million has seen a five-fold rise in cases since the start of September. Since March, it has reported 129,747 cases, of which 59,901 have recovered.

Deaths have climbed to 1,106, from 696 on October 1.

Bulgaria hits daily record for new cases

Bulgaria reported 785 new virus cases, setting a daily record for a fourth time in a week as infections keep rising, official data showed.

The Balkan country now has 25,774 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 923 deaths. A total of 1,307 people are hospitalised and 63 are in intensive care, data from the coronavirus information platform showed.

Romania to extend state of alert to curb new cases

Romania's centrist minority government introduced new progressive restrictions to stem a rise in new coronavirus infections and will extend a state of alert until mid-November, authorities said.