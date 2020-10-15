Thai police have arrested more than 20 people under sweeping new emergency measures, with pro-democracy activists reporting a handful of high-profile leaders are among those detained.

The arrests came after thousands gathered in Bangkok, including on the route of a royal motorcade, with many raising a defiant three-fingers.

The salute, borrowed from the "Hunger Games" books and films, has been harnessed by the youth-led movement as a symbol calling for democratic change.

"More than 20 people were arrested," deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said.

Kissana added that student leaders issuing calls to gather for a fresh protest on Thursday "are committing wrongdoings."

Moments before her own arrest was livestreamed, prominent student leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul said human rights lawyer Anon Numpa and student leader Parit Chiwarak, better known as "Penguin", were among those detained.

READ MORE:Thai police and anti-govt protesters scuffle ahead of demonstration

Disperse

Thai police have dispersed protesters who camped out overnight outside the office of the prime minister.

Earlier on Thursday, Thailand's government ordered a ban on gatherings of five or more people and the publication of news or online messages that could harm national security under an emergency decree to end Bangkok street protests.

Protests have been escalating for three months and protesters set up camp outside Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's offices to demand his resignation late on Wednesday. The government said it also acted after demonstrators obstructed a royal motorcade.

"It is extremely necessary to introduce an urgent measure to end this situation effectively and promptly to maintain peace and order," state television announced.

It was accompanied by a document setting out measures that took effect from 4am local time (2100 GMT) to ban big gatherings and allowing authorities to ban people from entering any area they designation.

It also prohibits: "publication of news, other media, and electronic information that contains messages that could create fear or intentionally distort information, creating misunderstanding that will affect national security or peace and order."