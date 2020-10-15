At least 13 Somali troops have died after the army attacked militant group al Shabab in a jungle and farms near the district of Afgoye northwest of the capital, Mogadishu, a military official has said.

Al Shabab has battled since 2008 to overthrow Somalia's internationally-recognised central government and establish its rule, based on its own interpretation of Islamic law.

"We left Afgoye district and attacked al Shabab in the farms outside Afgoye," Major Mohamed Ali told Reuters, describing Wednesday's incident in the district about 30 km from Mogadishu.

"We killed four militants and chased al Shabab," Ali said late on Wednesday. "Most of the military came back and we left two dozen soldiers there. Then, this evening, al Shabab attacked our soldiers and killed 13."

