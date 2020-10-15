Azerbaijan’s vital energy infrastructure is under stress after the frozen conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh entered a new phase of escalation. Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of continuously staging attacks to disrupt critical points in the energy stream.

Southern Europe is closely watching the conflict, partly because of its proximity to pipelines that carry Azerbaijani oil and gas to Europe. The country is just months away from delivering natural gas to Europe, significantly diversifying the continent’s gas supply. Azerbaijan’s Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, although pumping 600,000 barrels per day on average, has been important for Europe and Israel because of its close distance and usefulness during moments of tension in the Middle East. Azerbaijani crude oil is traded into global markets, and any disruption would affect international oil supply and benchmark prices. Although Yerevan denied the allegations that it attacked energy infrastructure, nothing can be entirely ruled out in an undeclared all-out war.

Azerbaijan has been cultivating strong relations with Italy, which will be the biggest buyer from the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) after it starts operating. The European Council on Foreign Relations (EFCR) called Italy “almost an ally” of Azerbaijan after President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Italy in February. Interestingly, the joint declaration of both countries on a “multidimensional strategic partnership” didn’t mention the Minsk Group, of which Italy is a permanent member, as a way to solve the Karabakh crisis. This was an unexpected turn from Italy after both countries signed 28 agreements in various fields, including military cooperation and energy exports. Azerbaijan finds the Minsk Group ineffective in solving the crisis in the region, and hence Italy’s decision not to name Minsk Group in the declaration was a crucial diplomatic win for Aliyev.

When the Azerbaijani foreign minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, visited Italy on Oct. 1, after the clashes started, his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio called the status quo in Nagorno-Karabakh as unsustainable. Azerbaijan, thinking that Europe's policy on the Karabakh issue has been counterproductive, welcomed the statement. Having the energy and trade route to Asia between Russia and Iran, Azerbaijan thinks that the West doesn't understand its geopolitical importance.

The two countries’ special relationship in regard to the Karabakh crisis is nothing new. Italian diplomat Mario Rafaelli, who was the first chairman of the Minsk Group, had played an important role in the adoption of the 1993 United Nations Security Council resolution demanding the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Karabakh. Azerbaijan didn’t forget it.

An Italian diplomat, who talked on the condition of anonymity, told me that Italy is worried about the reported attacks on Azerbaijan’s energy infrastructure.

TAP’s construction ended just this week after four and a half years. It is ready to go soon, although there is no official date for the beginning of the operations. Energy major BP plans to ship gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to Europe by the end of this year. BP is one of the important shareholders in the TAP. Azerbaijan’s Southern Gas Corridor has European Commission's support as it curbs Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, according to Reuters.

Apart from TAP's bright prospects, "Italy cannot but be concerned about the security of pipelines along the Caucasian-Anatolian axis, especially considering that around one-fifth of annual oil imports traditionally come from the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline," Carlo Frappi, a researcher in Asian history and institutions at Ca' Foscari University of Venice, told me. “However,” Frappi said, “A successful attack targeting the pipeline seems unlikely to occur – due to the Azerbaijani protection measures as well as to the counterproductive impact this would diplomatically have on Armenia herself.”

This has been yet another example of how the European Union has failed and become disengaged from an international conflict. Members of the European Parliament saw the conflicts as an opportunity to accuse Turkey of trying to build neo-Ottoman-nationalist empire while their countries officially recognise that Nagorna-Karabakh is Azerbaijan’s land. The EU consumed its energy once again in regular diplomacy calls and members’ domestic policy interests.