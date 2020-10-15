Planes carrying prisoners exchanged by the warring parties in Yemen took off from three airports in an operation to return about 1,000 men home across the front lines, the International Committee of the Red Cross has said.

The Saudi-led military coalition and Yemen's Houthi movement agreed last month in Switzerland to exchange 1,081 prisoners, including 15 Saudis, in the largest swap since peace talks in December 2018 that have since stalled.

Two aeroplanes carrying members of the Saudi-led coalition freed from detention took off from the airport in the Houthi-held capital, Sanaa, a Reuters witness said on Thursday.

One of the aeroplanes was carrying Saudi and Sudanese detainees and flew to Saudi Arabia. The other plane flew to Sayoun airport in the government-held Hadramout region.

An aeroplane carrying Houthis released from captivity by the coalition departed Sayoun, and a second arrived from Abha airport in Saudi Arabia, another Reuters witness and sources said.

In a message posted on Twitter, the ICRC later said a total of five planes had taken off from Sayoun, Sanaa and Abha.

"This operation that means so much to so many families is under way," Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC regional director for the Middle East, told Reuters, speaking from Sanaa airport.

"It is quite remarkable because they are doing this while a conflict is still active."