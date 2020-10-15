Despite extending a hand of friendship to the Arab states, Israel this week said it is pushing ahead with a plan to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied territory, which Palestinians hope will one day become part of their country.

Israel last month struck deals to normalise relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain against a promise to postpone annexation of the Palestinian lands in the West Bank.

Construction of new homes for the Jewish settlers in existing settlements such as Geva Binyamin and Nili, are not covered in the normalisation deals.

But the announcement that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has approved the additionional 2,166 new homes has come at a time when the Israeli parliament on Thursday debated the normalisation treaty with the UAE.

“This is a time when people may debate against Netanyahu’s decision to halt the annexation plan and he may face some criticism from the right-wing parties,” says Dr Nimrod Goren, head of The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies (Mitvim).

“Maybe Netanyahu is trying to balance the media coverage.”

Israel has carved chunks of the West Bank, the region on the west side of the Jordan River, and the fertile Jordan Valley. Over the years, more than 700,000 Jewish settlers have built homes and businesses on the occupied Palestinian lands.

The West Bank is home to 2.5 million Arabs.

Generally, any plan to expand the size of a settlement goes through multiple phases - an announcement to this effect does not necessarily mean that new housing units will be built, says Goren.

“Sometimes it is a symbolic declaration, which doesn't really mean anything on the ground.”

Nevertheless, expansion of the settlements is part of Netanyahu's political agenda.

“He wants to build new homes in existing communities without building new settlements. His argument is that people are having babies, that they need kindergarten schools and new homes.”