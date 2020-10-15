Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov has assumed presidential powers after President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Parliament speaker Kanatbek Isayev resigned on the same day.

"The powers of the president and the prime minister have been transferred to me," Sadyr Japarov told cheering supporters on Thursday, citing Jeenbekov's resignation and the parliament speaker's refusal to become acting president.

"I congratulate you on victory. Today everything fell into place," he told supporters.

Under the Central Asian nation's constitution, Japarov must now oversee a presidential election within three months in which he himself cannot run.

Earlier on Thursday, Jeenbekov resigned, saying he wanted to prevent clashes between security forces and protesters demanding his removal from office.

Jeenbekov's allies had dominated the October 4 parliamentary election, but subsequent protests toppled the government and forced the authorities to annul it.

Moves to end impasse

Populist politician Japarov was confirmed as head of government on Wednesday, as Kyrgyzstan sought a path out of 10 days of crisis following an annulled election.

Japarov was serving an 11-and-a-half year sentence for organising a governor's kidnapping in 2013. He has denied the involvement.

Jeenbekov had faced the gravest challenge of his three years in office after violence erupted in the wake of disputed elections that were later annulled.

But signs were growing on Wednesday that politicians were taking steps to end the impasse in the ex-Soviet country on China's western border.

Japarov made several unsuccessful attempts to secure the prime minister's post since unrest over the parliamentary election.

He was finally confirmed by both the parliament and Jeenbekov following an extraordinary session on Wednesday.