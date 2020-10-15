US Senator Josh Hawley has formally summoned CEOs of Twitter and Facebook to appear before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee after the social media platforms decided to block stories from the New York Post that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son.

"As your company is no doubt aware, corporations are forbidden from contributing anything of value – financial or otherwise – to support the election of candidates for public office," said Hawley's letter to Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday.

"Accordingly, this hearing will consider potential campaign law violations arising from your company's decision on October 14, 2020, to support the presidential campaign of Joe Biden by suppressing the distribution of New York Post's article."

Hawley's office said that both CEOs should come to testify and "both are engaged in censorship."

"They're both massive monopolies. They should answer to the Judiciary Committee. They should answer to the full Senate," on Twitter.

"No woke capitalist should be able to shape the outcome of an election by silencing speech."

Earlier, Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and Republican senators Ted Cruz and Hawley said the committee will vote on sending the subpoena on Tuesday, October 20, and plan to have Dorsey and Zuckerberg in front of the committee by Friday, October 23.

Ruckus over story on Bidens

The Post said it had obtained a computer abandoned by Hunter Biden that implicated his father in his Ukraine business affairs.

The former vice president – the Democratic presidential nominee in the November 3 election – has repeatedly denied any such involvement.

"Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad," the newspaper's headline read.

As Biden's campaign denied he had ever met the businessman, Facebook and Twitter placed restrictions on linking to the article, saying there were questions over its veracity.

The Post report, Hawley said, is "clearly relevant to the public interest" and reveals "potentially unethical activity by a candidate for president."

US President Donald Trump rebuked Facebook and Twitter for blocking links to the article purporting to expose corrupt dealings by his election rival.

Facebook slows spread of story

Social media giant Facebook earlier said it was slowing down the distribution of the story so that its fact-checkers could evaluate its authenticity.