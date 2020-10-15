Militants ambushed a convoy of Pakistani oil and gas workers escorted by paramilitary troops in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan, killing 15 people, intelligence officials have said.

The attack on Thursday was claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Front, a secessionist insurgent group that has operated in the region for decades.

According to two intelligence officials, seven employees of Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company were killed, along with eight members of Pakistan’s Frontier Corps who were protecting the convoy.

The attack took place in Ormara, not far from Gwadar Port, being developed by China, on the Arabian Sea. The port is a key component of Beijing’s multi-billion dollar road-and-belt project linking Beijing to Central and South Asia.

Both the Balochistan Liberation Front and the Balochistan Liberation Army operate in the southwestern Balochistan province, staging relentless attacks to press their demands for independence.

They have taken particular aim at the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The project — including everything from roads to power plants — will link Pakistan's Gwadar to Kashgar in China’s Xinjiang province.

Attack condemned