A funding shortage has cut off aid to 4 million Yemenis, said the UN humanitarian chief, as experts are increasingly worried that “the window to prevent famine” in the war-torn country is closing quickly.

Mark Lowcock on Thursday told the UN Security Council that aid agencies are only reaching 9 million people a month, down from more than 13 million at the beginning of the year.

“What is to be the fate of the 4 million we no longer have the money to help?” he asked.

Dwindling humanitarian aid

On September 15, Lowcock for the first time singled out Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait for giving nothing to this year’s $3.4 billion humanitarian appeals for Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country which has been engulfed in conflict since 2015.

Days later, Kuwait announced a $20 million donation and Saudi Arabia publicly committed to providing $204 million to UN aid agencies, part of its $500 million pledged in June. That pledge was half of its 2019 commitment. The UAE, which had been a top donor, did not announce any funding for this year.

Key programs at risk of shutting down

Lowcock said new funding increased donations to the UN appeal from 30 percent last month to 42 percent this month which is welcome, but last year at this time it was 65 percent funded, and the shortage “still means that more key programs are at risk of shutting down.”

Yemen’s conflict started with Houthi Shia rebels backed by Iran capturing the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee.

The following year, a Saudi-led coalition backing the government intervened to battle the rebels and curb Iran’s influence in what has turned into a stalemated regional proxy war. Since then, more than 100,000 people, fighters and civilians, have been killed.

Lowcock told the Security Council that famine was averted two years ago when the action was taken on five priority issues: protecting civilians, access for humanitarian workers, funding, the economy, and progress toward peace.