US President Donald Trump has delivered a combative defence of his Covid-19 response while election challenger Joe Biden – offering a glaring contrast in style in a rival town hall – accused him of doing "nothing" to end the pandemic.

Their second debate was replaced by duelling televised town halls on Thursday, showcasing striking differences in temperament, views on racial justice and approaches to the pandemic that has reshaped the nation.

Trump was defensive about his administration's handling of the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 215,000 American lives, and evasive when pressed about whether he took a required Covid-19 test before his first debate with Biden.

Angry and combative, he refused to denounce the QAnon conspiracy group and only testily denounced white supremacists.

The president also appeared to acknowledge he was in debt and left open the possibility that some of it was owed to a foreign bank.

He insisted that he didn’t owe any money to Russia or any “sinister people” and suggested that being $400 million in debt was a “very, very small percentage” compared to his overall assets.

READ MORE:Trump, Biden battle in swing states 3 weeks from election

Biden, appearing nearly 1931 kilometres away, in Philadelphia, where he denounced the White House’s handling of the virus, declaring that it was at fault for closing a pandemic response office established by the Obama administration in which he served.

"We're in a situation where we have 210,000 plus people dead and what's he doing? Nothing. He's still not wearing masks," Biden said of Trump at the event in Philadelphia.

Possibly not tested

Trump, less than two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19, dodged directly answering whether he took a test the day of the September 29 debate, only saying “possibly I did, possibly I didn’t.”

Debate rules required that each candidate, using the honour system, had tested negative prior to the Cleveland event, but Trump spoke in circles when asked when he last tested negative.

It was his positive test two days later that created Thursday's odd spectacle, which deprived most viewers of a simultaneous look at the candidates just 19 days before Election Day.

The moment seemed fitting for a race unlike any other, as yet another campaign ritual changed by the pandemic that has rewritten the norms of society.

READ MORE:Early US voting numbers indicate record turnout for November election

Rivals on rival networks

The presidential rivals took questions in different cities on different networks: Trump on NBC from Miami, Biden on ABC from Philadelphia.

Trump backed out of plans for the presidential face-off originally scheduled for the evening after debate organisers said it would be held virtually following his Covid-19 diagnosis.

The town halls offered a different format for the two candidates to present themselves to voters, after the pair held a chaotic and combative first debate late last month.