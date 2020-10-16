Kashmir’s main political parties have announced a grand alliance to seek a peaceful restoration of its autonomy after India's release of the last major Kashmiri political leader from lengthy detention.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked the Muslim-majority region’s special status last year, cracked down on opposition and rounded up hundreds of people to forestall protests.

On Tuesday, the government ordered the release of Mehbooba Mufti after a 14-month detention and she and other leaders promptly called for a campaign to restore Kashmir’s special rights.

"Our battle is a constitutional battle. We want the government of India to return to the people of the state (of Kashmir) the rights they held before 5th August, 2019," former Kashmiri chief minister Farooq Abdullah said.