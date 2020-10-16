The Israeli government approved a plan on October 12 to airlift Ethiopian Jews to Israel in the coming months.

The country’s Law of Return entitles all Jews the right of Israeli citizenship, but the return of Falash Mura, the Jews of Ethiopian descent, whose ancestors converted to Christianity a century ago, has become a contentious issue. They’re not recognised as fully Jewish and don’t have the right to citizenship under the Law of Return.

Although the long-awaited arrival of 2000 Ethiopians Jews has been welcomed by the community in Israel, they say it’s far from what is expected. The community insists on the settlement of all Ethiopian Jews.

Will they be accepted?

Around eight thousand Ethiopians are waiting to migrate to Israel, while a large number of them are living in camps in Gondar and Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. Waiting in camps for about two decades, they want reunite with their relatives in Israel.

The minister of immigration and absorption, Pnina Tamano-Shata, is the first Ethiopian Jew to become a minister in the country - oversees the policy of bringing the Ethiopian Jews to Israel. Budget constraints was the reason she cited to explain why only 2000 Ethiopian Jews were being hosted in the country — a justification that current and retired Israeli Ethiopian officers find insufficient.

“It is unfathomable that the immigration from around the world continues, while quotas and limits are only placed on immigration of Ethiopian Jews,” the officers said in a letter reacting to the government’s decision.

Racism accusations

The State of Israel was built in 1948 on the founding principle of building a home for exiled and persecuted Jewish people. But Israel’s Interior Ministry doesn’t officially accept Ethiopian Jews on the grounds of their forefathers having converted to Christianity. Ethiopians who seek to settle in Israel say they have reverted to Judaism and deserve a space in the Zionist homeland.