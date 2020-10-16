Friday, October 16, 2020

Italy registers record 10,010 new cases

Italy has registered 10,010 new infections over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, the highest daily tally since the start of the country's outbreak and up from the previous record of 8,804 posted on Thursday.

The ministry also reported 55 deaths, down from 83 the day before and far fewer than at the height of the pandemic in Italy in March and April when a daily peak of more than 900 fatalities was reached.

The number of sufferers in intensive care continued to rise, reaching 638 on Friday from 586 on Thursday and compared with a low of around 40 in the second half of July.

WHO study finds remdesivir didn't help patients

The World Health Organization will assess monoclonal antibodies and other antiviral drugs in its trial of medicines that could potentially treat the virus, after the trial found Gilead's remdesivir had no impact on survival rates.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference the so-called Solidarity Trial would continue after it was launched in March in 500 hospitals in 30 countries to assess the efficacy of remdesivir and several other drugs in patients.

France reports over 25,000 new infections in past 24 hours

The French Health Ministry has reported 25,086 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, after reporting a record 30,621 on Thursday.

It also reported that 122 people had died in hospitals in the past 24 hours, compared to 88 on Thursday. Including deaths in retirement homes – which are often reported in multi-day batches – the death toll increased by 178 on Friday.

The cumulative total number of infections since the start of the year now stands at 834,770, the cumulative number of dead at 33,303.

UK records 15,650 new cases

The United Kingdom has recorded 15,650 new cases, government data showed.

A day earlier, the data had shown 18,980 new cases.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would intervene with further localised restrictions to fight a rapidly growing second wave of the pandemic after more of northwest England was put on the highest virus alert level.

Turkey registers over 1,800 new cases

Turkey has registered 1,812 new patients over the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

With 1,419 additions in the past 24 hours, 301,098 of nearly 344,000 registered patients have so far recovered, the ministry reported.

The ministry also said a total of 73 new patients succumbed to the disease and the country's death toll rose to 9,153.

Belgium shuts restaurants for four weeks

Belgium will close all cafes and restaurants for four weeks on Monday as it seeks to tackle a sharp rise in cases.

The move was announced by deputy prime minister Georges Gilkinet following a meeting of the Belgian government's crisis unit.

Belgium reported 10,448 new infections and 49 deaths bringing the nation's tally to 191,959 confirmed cases and 10,327 fatalities.

Greece tops 500 daily infections for first time

Greece has recorded 508 new confirmed infections, topping the 500 daily mark for the first time, health authorities said, as they urged compliance with mask-wearing and social distancing.

Of the 508 new cases, 227 were recorded in the Athens metropolitan area and 63 in Thessaloniki, the country's second-largest city. There were eight deaths from the disease.

"For the first time we went over 500 daily diagnoses of coronavirus," said epidemiologist Gikas Magiorkinis. "The drop in temperatures may tilt the balance, intensifying the epidemiological trend."

Curfew comes into force in French cities

French restaurants, cinemas and theatres are trying to figure out how to survive a new curfew aimed at stemming the flow of record new virus infections.

France registered more than 30,000 virus cases Thursday, it's highest single-day jump since the pandemic began, and nearly 200 cases per 100,000 people over the past week.

Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot told Le Parisien newspaper she is negotiating for exceptions to a monthlong curfew between 9 pm and 6 am across the Paris region and eight other metropolitan areas.

The curfew comes into effect at midnight, and France is deploying 12,000 extra police to enforce it.

England seeing 27,900 new cases per day - ONS survey

England saw an average of 27,900 new cases per day in the week to October 8, sharply rising again as Prime Minister Boris Johnson bids to drive down a second wave of the coronavirus with local restrictions, a weekly survey showed.

The Office for National Statistics' weekly infection survey showed that 1 in 160 people in England had the coronavirus, up from 1 in 240 the previous week.

Britain puts Lancashire region into highest alert tier

Britain put the area of Lancashire in northwest England into the highest Covid alert level, meaning it will face the toughest restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including the closure of pubs.

Cases have surged in the region that is home to towns such as Burnley, Blackburn, Blackpool and Preston, forcing Lancashire into the very high alert level of Tier 3, along with nearby Liverpool and Merseyside.

Under terms agreed between the national government in Westminster and local officials, pubs will close unless they are selling substantial food and people have been told not to socialise with anybody indoors that they do not live with.

The change will come into force on Saturday and from Monday betting shops, casinos, bingo halls and soft play areas for children must also close.

Wimbledon plans return in 2021, with or without fans

The Wimbledon tennis tournament is planning its comeback in 2021.

Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam tournament cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the All England Club announced plans for its return next year.

The tournament, cancelled this year for the first time since 1945, is scheduled to run next year from June 28-July 11.

It could be held at full capacity, reduced capacity or without fans, the club said.

All of the options are dependent on the status of government and public health guidelines, the club said.

Virus lockdown reimposed in northern Greek region

A densely populated northern Greek region went into a new lockdown after scores of new infections this month.

The curbs will remain in place until October 29 in the Kozani region, home to some 150,000 inhabitants, Greece's public protection agency said.

The order shuts most businesses, including restaurants, cinemas, courts, retail shops, hair salons and gymnasiums.

However, in contrast to the first-wave nationwide lockdown in March, schools will remain open.

Over 200 new cases have surfaced in October in the Kozani area, some 475 kilometres (295 miles) north of Athens, according to health officials.

Finnish PM leaves EU summit to self-isolate

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin left an EU summit to self-isolate as a precaution after attending a meeting this week with a Finnish MP who has since tested positive for Covid-19, the government said.

Marin will return to Finland, where she will be tested for the novel coronavirus and then she will self-isolate at the prime minister's residence in Helsinki, the statement said.

The move was described as a "precautionary" measure after Finnish parliamentarian Tom Packalen announced on Friday that he had tested positive for the virus.

The two had attended a joint meeting in Finland's parliament on Wednesday, Finnish media reported.

Swiss Covid-19 infections hit another record

Switzerland reported another daily record of 3,105 new cases as a second wave of infection gripped the country.

The public health agency reported a total of 74,422 confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein. The death toll rose by five people to 1,823.

Since phasing out most emergency measures in June, the country of 8.6 million people has so far held off from new nationwide restrictions, urging residents to follow existing social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Switzerland has added to its list of places from which travellers must enter quarantine, while neighbouring Germany warned against visiting 10 Swiss cantons.

Rudolf Hauri, president of the Swiss cantonal doctors association, said he feared the infection rate could rise to 4,000 cases per day.

Although Swiss hospitals can cope with the current level, their capacities to absorb new patients could soon be stretched, he told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

Kremlin worried by surge in cases but says situation "under control"

The Kremlin said it was worried by a record surge in cases in Russia but that the situation was under control.

Russia reported a record high of 15,150 new cases in the previous 24 hours, including 5,049 in the capital Moscow.

Nearly all of Moscow's pre-trial detention facilities have stopped taking in new suspects as a precaution, the TASS news agency cited a prison monitor group as saying.

"The Kremlin is indeed worried by these statistics.

We see the epidemic is spreading substantially," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "The situation is currently under control despite this sad trend."

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, the worst-affected area, has said this week could prove decisive in trying to curb the spread of the virus.

On Friday, he said about 1,200 people were being admitted to hospital each day in the capital, an increase from a daily rate of 1,000 last week, and that he hoped authorities would prevent that number from going over 1,500.

NIH tests therapies to help cut hospital stays for patients

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has started a late-stage trial to evaluate if immune-modulating therapies from three drugmakers can help reduce the need for ventilators for Covid-19 patients and shorten their hospital stay.

The NIH said it has selected three agents for the study Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Research's Remicade, Bristol Myers Squibb's Orencia and Abbvie Inc's experimental drug cenicriviroc.

The study will enroll up to 2,100 hospitalized adults with moderate to severe Covid-19 symptoms in the United States and Latin America.

Immune-modulating therapies are medications that alter the way the immune system works. Severe infections are believed to be triggered by an over-reaction of the immune system, known as a "cytokine storm", and drugs that suppress certain elements of the immune system can play a role in arresting a rapid escalation of symptoms.

This can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome and multiple organ failure, among other life-threatening complications.

Russia's new cases surge to record high of 15,150

Russia's daily tally surged to a record high of 15,150, including 5,049 in the capital Moscow, pushing the national total to 1,369,313 since the pandemic began.

Authorities reported 232 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 23,723.

Aussies eye end to lockdown as virus numbers tumble

Australians living under lockdown in the southeast of the country are eyeing a return of freedoms this weekend as coronavirus numbers reached a four-month low.

The state of Victoria recorded just two new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours, signalling a major step toward reopening Melbourne, the country's second biggest city, after months of lockdown.

Australia was beginning to relax virus restrictions in June when a bungled hotel quarantine system in Melbourne leaked coronavirus into the community, sparking a second wave which infected thousands and killed more than 800.

After months of restrictions that included an overnight curfew in Melbourne, bans on public gatherings and roadblocks, the nation's prime minister congratulated Victorians on suppressing the outbreak.

Azerbaijan to suspend use of metro until November 2

Azerbaijan will suspend secondary school classes and the use of Baku's metro system from October 19 until November 2 to curb the spread of the pandemic, authorities said.

The former Soviet republic in the South Caucasus of almost 10 million people had reported 43,280 cases and 619 deaths as of Thursday.