Social media giants Twitter and Facebook are in hot water after censoring an article by the New York Post that described an apparent trove of emails belonging to Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The New York Post, which is owned by Trump ally Rupert Murdoch, says that the emails show that the younger Biden introduced his father, who was US vice-president at the time to an executive at a Ukrainian energy firm called Burisma, where he served on the board at a salary of $50,000 per month.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father,” an email sent in April 2015 purportedly by the executive to Hunter Biden reads. The Burisma executive, Vadym Pozharskyi, further asked Biden to use his “influence” on the company’s behalf, according to the apparent leaks.

Later that year, Joe Biden, along with several other US politicians successfully lobbied the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor reportedly responsible for investigating corruption at Burisma, named Viktor Shokin.

Pozharskyi is then said to have thanked Hunter Biden in an email for getting his father to have Shokin removed.

How Facebook and Twitter fit in

In an unprecedented move, social media giants Twitter and Facebook, censored the spread of links leading to the New York Post story causing consternation among supporters of Trump, who claimed the sites were attempting to influence the upcoming election in favour of Biden by suppressing negative content about him.

Facebook tweaked its algorithm to prevent the story from being ‘recommended’ on users’ timelines pending verification and Twitter prevented tweets and direct messages containing the link from appearing over violations of its policy on the sharing of private information and content obtained through hacking.

Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey condemned the manner in which his company decided to censor the material in a tweet on Thursday.

“Our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable.” Dorsey wrote.

The two social media giants have previously been scrutinised for their role in the dissemination of fake news but some argue that by intervening to stop the spread of the alleged Hunter Biden emails, they had crossed the line into political partisanship.

In an editorial, the Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald, cited the Los Angeles Times reporter, Matt Pearce, who said: “The New York Post story is obviously kind of wild and deserves scrutiny, but Facebook limiting distribution is a bit like if a company that owned newspaper delivery trucks decided not to drive because it didn’t like a story.”

Greenwald himself then summarised his own concerns: “Just over two weeks before a presidential election, Silicon Valley giants- whose industry leaders and workforce overwhelmingly favor the Democratic candidate- took extraordinary steps to block millions, perhaps tens of millions, of American voters from being exposed to what purports to be a major exposé by one of the country’s oldest and largest newspapers.”