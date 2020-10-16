“The Patara excavations began in 1988,” excavation leader Havva Iskan Isik says. “Sometimes we have a hard time believing it’s been 32 years.”

Iskan has been involved with the excavations since day one, and became excavation leader in 2009. She helped form the archeology department at the Antalya Akdeniz University in 1990 and is still a professor there.

Asked what they have found so far in Patara, Iskan starts listing the buildings first: a theatre, the prytaneion (the seat of government in ancient Greece), the assembly building, the port avenue, the lighthouse, the early Tepecik settlement, the Tepecik necropolis, the graveyard church, the Surici church, the Markia temple graveyard, the Patarean Monument of the Roads (Monumentum Patarense), the Kursunlu cistern, the main water depot, three water distribution stations, half of late antiquity walls and bastions, about sixty underground tombs, sarcophagi and many other kinds of graves.

“As you can see,” Iskan says, “these structures bear witness to a long, intense process with a dedicated and detail oriented team.” She points out that the artefacts they have found can be numbered by the thousands. “The artefacts that can be inventoried are currently on display at Antalya and Demre museums,” she adds.

The history of Patara goes back millenia, and Iskan says two prehistoric finds are especially significant. One is a baked clay figurine from BCE late 4000s-BCE early 3000s. The other is an original find from 2020: on a flat stone axe, a drawing made with red paint. “Comparing it to similar rock drawings, experts date it to the Early Chalcolithic Era, that is, BCE 5700-5600 and 4900-4800.” She calls it “the earliest confirmed artefact in coastal Lycia.”

Yet, she says, there are other stone axes in different forms found in Patara and other Lycian settlements that are possibly from even earlier dates. “Indeed, the nearby antique town Tlos and Girmeler Hoyuk excavations have revealed obsidian from Melos Island. They could only have arrived here via the Patara Port, so it may be possible to consider Patara’s history dating back to BCE 8th millenia.”

“Patara has been one of the most important ports in the northern Mediterranean for millenia,” Iskan says. “Livius has called it ‘caput gentis Lyciae’, that is, the head of the Lycian race. Patara has been the capital of the Roman Lycia and the states of Lycia and Pamphylia.”

Iskan says the town has a lighthouse and is significant due to the history of religions. Apollon’s oracle is here, and St. Leo, st. Paregorius and St. Methodius were martyrs from this city. “The world’s Father Christmas, St. Nicholas, is from Patara. And the Patara excavations have shown that the Lycian civilisation is an ancient, local Anatolian civilisation with all its aspects.”

Iskan says that in addition, “Patara’s unique cultural heritage is enveloped with a unique natural habitat. Sand dunes, sand lilies and caretta caretta turtles are but a few elements of these natural riches.”

2020 was declared the “Patara Year” in Turkey. Iskan says she is grateful to the Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “With this momentum, many projects have begun in Patara, for example the lighthouse and the restoration of the first telegraph station of the Otoman Empire,” she says. “And despite the pandemic, within a few months there were a record number of visitors.”