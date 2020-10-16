For decades, Israel has assumed a moral high ground over its Arab neighbours. The Jewish state is a democracy within the rule of law that takes on the mighty who usurp the weak, Israeli leaders often boast.

But when it comes to basic human rights of the Palestinians living under Israeli occupation, Tel Aviv puts its entire might behind quashing those rights. The latest example of this is unfolding right before our eyes.

The Israeli military this week said it will pour concrete into the room of a Palestinian man who it accuses of deliberately killing one of its soldiers. This will effectively seal off parts of the house.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) wanted to demolish the entire house located in the West Bank, which has been under Israel’s illegal occupation since 1967, and that Palestinians hope will one day become part of their own country.

However, Israel’s highest court refused permission, arguing that the 49-year-old Palestinian man, Nazmi Abu Bakr, had acted alone. His wife and eight children shouldn't pay the price, the court ruled.

The case relates to the killing of 21-year-old Israeli soldier, Amit Ben-Ygal, who was part of an IDF team which in May raided the village of Yabed in the West Bank.

As usually happens during such routine Israeli sweeps, the soldiers come in armoured cars, wearing bulletproof vests, helmets and carrying guns. On the other side were Palestinian villagers who responded, like they always do, with bricks and rocks.

One of the bricks hit Ben-Ygal in the head and he later died in the hospital. Israeli security forces say Abu Bakr threw the brick with a deliberate intention to kill, but the Palestinian and his lawyers deny this allegation.

The brick was thrown “only to inflict a wound” on the soldier.

Abu Bakr’s family approached Israel’s High Court in June after the Israeli military said it was planning to demolish the house in retribution.

“Justice will come to the attacker when he gets his punishment. But the consequences of his actions should not be cast onto those who have not sinned,” one of the three judges who took up the case wrote in the judgement, which stopped the IDF from razing the house.