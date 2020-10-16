Greece has reportedly installed two Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) that can produce deafening sound waves in the area bordering Turkey to prevent refugees from entering the country.

The devices have been delivered to Greek border security forces, according to the media reports.

People who are exposed to the LRAD can go on to suffer from deafness, severe pain and serious health problems.

The LRAD system is a controversial weapon with which to control crowds such as riots and protests.

The strong sound producers can also be used to deter wildlife from airport runways, gas and oil platforms, industrial and energy plants.

Four drones, 15 thermal cameras, five Zodiacs boats and 10 armoured patrol vehicles (APV) were also integrated into the border surveillance system.

Greece has begun the construction of a new fence across its northeastern border with Turkey, and it will be 27 kilometres long, while eight elevated observatories will be used by the army.

Greek border forces torture migrants