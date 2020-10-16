Britain has said Brexit trade talks are effectively over unless the European Union shifts its position.

"As far as we're concerned, the trade talks are over. The EU has effectively ended them and only if the EU fundamentally shifts its position will it be worth talking," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesperson told reporters on Friday.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has offered to come to London next week to continue talks, even as both sides remain deadlocked on key areas such as fishing and competition rules.

Johnson earlier accused Brussels of failing to negotiate seriously and, although leaving the door open, indicated he would slam it shut if there was no movement from the EU.

His spokesperson said the ball was now in the EU's court.

"It's over to the EU now. It can either fundamentally change position or we will leave on Australian terms, under which we will prosper," he added.

"There is only any point in Michel Barnier coming to London next week if he's prepared to discuss all of the issues on the basis of legal texts in an accelerated way without the UK being required to make all the moves ...

"If not, there is no point coming."

Australian terms

Australia has no comprehensive trade deal with the EU.

Johnson's Conservative government insists Britain can still thrive under those conditions, which would mean tariffs and other barriers between the UK and the EU, its biggest trading partner. But many economists say it would be devastating for many British businesses, which are already struggling with a huge economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain officially left the EU on January 31 but remains part of its economic structures until December 31. The two sides have been trying to strike a deal on trade and other relations before then, and say in practice it must be agreed this month if it is to be ratified by year's end.

Despite Johnson's intransigent tone, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday that gaps between the two sides were narrow.

Raab said differences remained on only two issues: EU boats’ access to UK fishing waters, and “level playing field” rules to ensure fair economic competition between Britain and the bloc.