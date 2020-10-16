Azerbaijani authorities have accused Armenia of expanding the conflict over occupied Karabakh by shelling a different region in Azerbaijan, a claim rejected by Armenian officials.

The mutual accusations come amid intense fighting that has raged for nearly three weeks despite a Russian attempt to broker a truce, marking the largest escalation of hostilities between the South Caucasus neighbours in more than a quarter-century.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said a missile fired by Armenian forces hit the area near Orduba, in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region, on Thursday, causing no casualties.

Armenian Defence Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanian dismissed the Azerbaijani statement, saying that no missiles were fired at the Nakhchivan region.

Turkey condemned the attack on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement noted that the attack on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic – which also borders Turkey – is the “new and dangerous example” of Armenia’s efforts to spread clashes beyond the Azerbaijani lands under its occupation.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The latest outburst of fighting began on September 27 and has involved heavy artillery, rockets and drones, killing hundreds.

Humanitarian disaster

Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of launching attacks, and each said it had the upper hand.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said Karabakh forces had been forced to retreat and Azerbaijani forces retained the advantage along the line of contact that divides the sides.