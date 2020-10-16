Britain's data protection watchdog has fined British Airways nearly $25 million (£20 million) – its biggest such penalty to date – for failing to protect data that left more than 400,000 of its customers' details the subject of a 2018 cyber attack.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said its investigators found BA should have identified weaknesses in its security and resolved them with measures available at the time, which would have prevented the data breach.

"Their failure to act was unacceptable and affected hundreds of thousands of people, which may have caused some anxiety and distress as a result," the ICO said.

BA said in a statement that it had alerted customers as soon as it became aware of the attack.

The penalty was considerably less than the $237 million (183.4 million pounds) the ICO proposed last year – in part reflecting the crisis the airline industry is now facing due to coronavirus.

Still, shares in BA's Anglo-Spanish parent IAG slid to session lows following the announcement. By 0917 GMT, they were 3 percent lower at 93.2 pence.

On Monday, IAG announced it was replacing BA's chief executive Alex Cruz with Aer Lingus boss Sean Doyle with immediate effect.