French police have shot dead a suspect after a history teacher was beheaded in the northwest of capital Paris, authorities said.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor opened an investigation for murder with a suspected terrorist motive, the prosecutor's office said.

Authorities said the teacher was attacked after he opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

The killing of the teacher in a middle school occurred in the town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine while the suspect was killed by police in adjoining Eragny. The towns are located in the Val d’Oise region northwest of Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron called the incident a terrorist attack after visiting the school.

Suspect not yet identified

Heavily armed police sealed off the area around the school, and police vans and emergency vehicles lined leafy adjacent streets, according to an Associated Press reporter at the scene.

The suspect’s identity was not made public. French media reported that the suspect was an 18-year-old Chechen, born in Moscow. That information could not be immediately confirmed.