Kyrgyzstan's acting president Sadyr Japarov styled himself a reformist in his first major speech to the nation, as he pledged to tackle crime and corruption while cementing control over the troubled country.

Japarov, who is still prime minister, earlier appointed close ally Kamchibek Tashiyev as national security chief as he consolidated power in the Central Asian republic following unrest over a disputed parliamentary vote.

Japarov's rise to the top has been controversial because of suspicions that criminal networks played a key role in the unrest and because Japarov was himself freed from jail by supporters on the night of October 5.

He appeared in parliament on Friday along with outgoing leader Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who resigned the day before.

High-speed transfer of power

Stone-faced Jeenbekov said his decision was motivated by a desire to avoid bloodshed after Japarov's supporters massed in the capital Bishkek and insisted he step down immediately.

Yet the high-speed transfer of powers to Japarov has raised European Union concerns over whether it was in line with the country's constitution. Key partner Russia has also yet to publicly acknowledge him as acting head of state.

Japarov struck an upbeat tone in his address, promising opportunities for youth in government and "a real fight against corruption" that will "cease to be a tool for eliminating political opponents".

Last week Japarov responded angrily to reports questioning his potential links to organised crime as part of a media campaign to "blacken my name".

On Friday he said organised crime "will stop dictating its terms".

Youth to 'shape' future

"I guarantee it. The times when it was necessary to obtain permission from a criminal to operate a business in certain regions will become the past."

One person died and more than 1,200 people were injured during clashes between protesters and police after parliamentary elections on October 4, which opponents say were rigged by vote-buying schemes.

Japarov hailed the dead protester – a 19-year-old from the south of the country – for his bravery fighting the "lawlessness" of the Jeenbekov administration and promised young people "will shape the policy of our country in the coming years."