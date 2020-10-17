TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan, Trudeau discuss issues over Karabakh
Canada, in early September, suspended the export of some drone parts to Turkey after they were used by Azerbaijan to defend its territories against Armenia in the occupied Karabakh region.
Erdogan, Trudeau discuss issues over Karabakh
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G20 Summit in November 2015. / AP Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
October 17, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the suspension of a number of exports because of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict has damaged the spirit of the alliance between Turkey and Canada.

The Turkish Directorate of Communications said on Friday that the two leaders spoke on the phone.

Early in September, Canada suspended the export of some drone parts to Turkey after they were used by Azerbaijan to defend its territories against Armenia in the occupied Karabakh region.

Project Ploughshares, a Canadian arms control group, says video of air strikes released by Baku indicates the drones had been equipped with imaging and targeting systems made by L3Harris Wescam, the Canada-based unit of L3Harris Technologies Inc.

The Turkish president said the root cause of the conflict was the 30-year Armenian occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and that Baku’s military campaign is within its territory that is recognised by the international community.

Erdogan and Trudeau also discussed steps to enhance trade volume and resolve issues regarding the defence industry, the Directorate of Communications said.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan: Armenian missile strikes outside occupied Karabakh

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

RECOMMENDED

The recent clashes erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia on September 27, and since then, Armenia has continued its attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognised territory of Azerbaijan.

The OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by France, Russia, and the US, was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. 

A ceasefire, however, was agreed to in 1994. Multiple UN resolutions, as well as international organisations, demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces.

World powers, including Russia, France, and the US, have urged a new cease-fire.

Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defence and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

About 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory has remained under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

READ MORE:Azerbaijan mourns as it buries those lost in occupied-Karabakh clashes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump