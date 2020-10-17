The US Department of Defense has said that it is "aware" of reports that Turkey recently tested an advanced Russian air defence system, saying if the reports are true it "strongly condemns the test."

"We have been clear: an operational S-400 system is not consistent with Turkey’s commitments as a US and NATO Ally," spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Fridau, calling the system "a barrier to progress elsewhere in the bilateral relationship."

"We object to Turkey’s purchase of the system, and are deeply concerned with reports that Turkey is bringing it into operation. It should not be activated. Doing so risks serious consequences for our security relationship," he added.

The US officially removed Turkey from the F-35 joint strike fighter program in July 2019 over Ankara's decision to buy the advanced Russian anti-air system.

The US and partner nations maintain the S-400 system poses security risks to the advanced jet, maintaining Russia could covertly use it to obtain classified details on the jet, and warning it is incompatible with NATO systems.

No threat to alliance

Turkey, however, has countered that the S-400 would not be integrated into any NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.