France's anti-terror prosecutor says a history teacher beheaded in a Paris suburb had been the target of online threats for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Muhammed in class.

The father of a schoolgirl had sought 47-year-old teacher Samuel Paty's dismissal and launched an online call for "mobilisation" against him after the lesson on freedom of expression, Jean-Francois Ricard said in a televised news conference.

Paty was decapitated outside his school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of the capital, and the killer was fatally wounded by police.

The Russian embassy in Paris said the suspect was Abdullakh Anzorov, whose family had arrived in France when he was six and requested asylum.

The 18-year-old had received a residence permit this year, according to the embassy, and had no links with Russia.

Online Campaign

The first sign of an issue with year's civics lesson emerged on October 7 when the parent of the girl who was in the class posted an angry video on Facebook.

In it, he said the teacher had shown the cartoons of Muhammad and that his daughter, a Muslim, had been disciplined for expressing her displeasure.

The man, not named by officials, said he wanted the teacher removed.

The next day, the father went to see the principal of the school to complain, prosecutors said. That evening, he put out another Facebook video, giving the name of the teacher and identifying the school.

On October 12, another video appeared on YouTube, featuring the father of the pupil. A man off-camera interviewed the man's daughter.

The voice off-camera said President Emmanuel Macron was inciting hatred of Muslims and threatened a demonstration if the teacher was not removed.

The man off-camera was known to intelligence services, Ricard said, though he did not say in what capacity.

An arrest warrant is out for the father's half-sister, who has joined Daesh in Syria, Richard added.

Both men were detained by police after Paty's killing.

Ricard did not say if the attacker had any links to the school, pupils or parents, or had acted independently in response to the online campaign.

Witnesses said he was spotted at the school on Friday afternoon asking pupils where he could find Paty.

A photograph of Paty and a message confessing to his murder were found on the assailant's mobile phone.

The prosecutor said the attacker had been armed with a knife, an airgun and five canisters. He had fired shots at police and tried to stab them as they closed in on him.

He was in turn shot nine times, said Ricard.

Second recent attack of its kind

This was the second such attack since a trial started last month into the January 2015 attack at the offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, which had published caricatures of the prophet that unleashed a wave of anger across the Islamic world.