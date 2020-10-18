A landslide left at least 22 military personnel missing in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri.

The government said early on Sunday that it could be the largest military loss in peace time as the country battles the worst flooding in years.

Heavy rain has pounded the region for more than a week, and over 70 people have been killed in floods and landslides, according to Vietnam's disaster management authority, with concerns mounting that waters could rise further.

The missing soldiers are believed to have been buried underneath thick mud, according to the government's official website.

"From 2am, there have been four to five landslides, exploding like bombs and it feels like the whole mountain is about to collapse," said local official Ha Ngoc Duong, according to the VnExpress news site.

General Phan Van Giang, the army's chief of general staff, warned there could be further landslides in the area and said rescuers needed to find a safer way to access the site.

Five bodies have been recovered so far, state media added.

Deadly Vietnam landslides

It comes just days after 13 members of a rescue team were found dead after a failed attempt to save workers from a hydropower plant engulfed by a landslide.

The bodies of two employees at the plant have been found but 15 are still missing.