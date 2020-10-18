Azerbaijan has shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet, according to the country's Defence Ministry, the second in as many days.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said the Su-25 jet was trying to launch airstrikes on Azerbaijani positions in the Jabrayil region when it was shot down.

The jet was destroyed by Azerbaijani forces using the S-300 missile defence system at around 0830GMT, the ministry said.

In a phone call, Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar congratulated Azerbaijan on shooting down the jets.

'Grossly violated'

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of violating a new humanitarian ceasefire in occupied-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that Armenian armed forces did not comply with the new ceasefire deal which came into force at midnight.

The statement adds that Armenian forces fired mortars and artillery in the vicinity of Jabrayil city, as well as liberated villages located along the Araz River.

The ministry said it incurred no losses of military personnel and its units took adequate retaliatory measures.

In another statement also released on Sunday, the ministry said it had on Saturday attacked Armenian positions and had destroyed two missile guiding stations of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, five T-72 tanks, three BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, two Smerch MLRS, a D-20 gun-howitzer, a KS-19 anti-aircraft gun, and six vehicles.

Azerbaijani troops are now in control of the operational situation along the entire front.

Attacks on Ganja

Overnight Friday, at least 13 civilians were killed, including four women and three children, and nearly 50 others injured, when Armenian missiles struck Azerbaijan's Ganja city

Some 20 women and five children were also among the injured, while two children remain missing, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan said.

Over 20 homes were destroyed during the attack.

It was Armenia’s second deadliest assault on the civilian-populated Ganja in less than a week.