A suicide car bombing has killed at least 13 people and wounded around 120 others in Afghanistan's western Ghor province, officials have said.

The incident took place on Sunday in Feroz Koh city, the provincial capital, at around 0630GMT when a car packed with explosives detonated, the Afghan Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The head of a hospital in Ghor, Mohammad Omer Lalzad, said emergency staff were treating dozens of people with both serious and light injuries from the bombing.

He expected the death toll to rise.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aran said the attack struck near the entrance of the provincial police chief's office and other nearby government buildings in the area.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Ghor, which comes amid an uptick in attacks by the Taliban as representatives of the group and Afghan government officials hold their first-ever face-to-face talks in Qatar, where the Taliban have had a political office for many years.

The negotiations are meant to end the country’s decades-long war.

Blast heard across province capital

Arif Aber, spokesman for the provincial governor in Ghor, said the blast was so strong that its sound could heard across Feroz Koh, the capital city of the province.