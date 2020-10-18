Egyptian authorities have released a comedian who was working for a popular satirical TV programme after more than two years in prison without trial.

Attorney Mokhtar Mounir said on Sunday that Shady Abu Zaid was released from a Cairo police station late Saturday, but as part of his terms of release must report to a police station twice a week.

His sister, Roula Abu Zaid, confirmed the news in a Facebook post and shared a photo of the siblings and their friends at home after his release.

"Shady took a release with precautionary measures and currently with us at home," the post said.

Police arrested Abu Zaid in May 2018 after plain-clothed security officers raided his house in Cairo. He was charged with joining an outlawed group, a reference to the banned Muslim Brotherhood, and disseminating false news.

Earlier this month, a court ordered his conditional release after he exceeded the allowed two-year period for pretrial detention.

