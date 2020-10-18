Gareth Bale's second Tottenham debut was ruined by a stunning West Ham fightback from 3-0 down in the final eight minutes to draw 3-3.

Spurs raced to a 3-0 lead within 18 minutes on Sunday as the free-scoring combination of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min looked to have Jose Mourinho's side cruising towards a win that would have put them second in the table.

The opener came inside the opening minute as Kane's sumptuous long pass in behind the West Ham defence picked out Son and the South Korean cut inside to curl into the far corner.

The roles were reversed for Kane's first goal as the England captain produced a stunning piece of skill with a nutmeg on his marker before firing low into the bottom corner.

Sergio Reguilon also made the move from Real Madrid to Tottenham last month and his rampaging runs from left-back are reminiscent of Bale's early days at Spurs before the Welshman pushed further up the field.

The Spaniard set up Kane's second with a pinpoint cross for the striker to head home at the far post.

Only a fine save from Lukasz Fabianski prevented Son also registering a double in a blistering opening quarter from Spurs.

