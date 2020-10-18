Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has won Sunday's presidential runoff in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) with 51.74 percent of the votes, according to unofficial results.

Narin Ferdi Sefik, the head of the Supreme Committee of Election, announced that Tatar, the presidential candidate of the National Unity Party, won the second round of the public vote.

Independent candidate Mustafa Akinci, who is the incumbent president of the island, bagged 48.76 percent of the votes, Sefik said, adding that official figures will be announced later tonight.

The voting ended at 1500GMT.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Tatar on Twitter and said that Ankara would continue efforts to protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots.

The two leaders later also spoke over telephone, during which President Erdogan said that Tatar had managed to emerge victorious "during a difficult period," thanks to his vision and leadership.

President Erdogan said he believed "the harmonious cooperation displayed Ersin Tatar's premiership in every area, particularly regarding the hydrocarbon activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the TRNC's development, will be maintained with the same determination."

Tatar appears to have benefited from a higher turnout in the runoff, managing to rally supporters from the approximately 200,000-strong electorate who may not have voted in the first round.

Round one

Turkish Cypriots were voting to elect their president for the next five years.

In the first round last Sunday, Tatar had the lead with 32.34 percent of votes, while Akinci had 29.80 percent.

However, as none of the candidates got more than 50 percent of the vote, Tatar and Akinci proceeded to round two, alone.

Election authorities announced that over 199,000 registered voters are eligible to cast ballots in 738 ballot boxes.

Covid-19 measures