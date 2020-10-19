Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez has called for "patience" and urged citizens to avoid violence as they wait for the results from the country's general election.

Results are expected to be slower than usual as the Electoral Tribunal suspended the customary rapid count, arguing that it couldn't guarantee the accuracy.

"Patience, we must all be patient waiting for the results without generating any type of violence," said Anez, who is not standing for president. "I assure you we will have credible results."

Despite a tense and polarised campaign, the election was held peacefully.

"We've had a calm day throughout the whole country up until now," Deputy Security Minister Wilson Santamaria said in a statement.

He mentioned two minor instances in La Paz where people tried to interfere with voting papers but said they had been prevented and apprehended.

Polling stations were open from 1200-2100 GMT (8:00 am to 5:00 pm local time) but some had to stay open longer as queues of people were still waiting to vote.

Movement for Socialism (MAS) candidate Luis Arce, who has consistently led opinion polls since he was nominated in January, criticized the suspension of the rapid count as he voted in La Paz, saying it "could generate doubts."

"It's not ideal but we understand that (the electoral body) has chosen the path to guaranteeing absolute security of the vote and above all the official count," said centrist former president Carlos Mesa, who has been running second in polls and is expected to face Arce in a run-off next month.

The election, which was twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, was the first in 20 years not to feature former president Evo Morales.

Bolivia, once one of the most politically volatile countries in Latin America, experienced a rare period of stability under former President Evo Morales, the country’s first Indigenous president who resigned and fled the country late last year after his claimed election win was annulled amid allegations of fraud.

Protests over the vote and later his ouster set off a period of unrest. Morales called his ouster a coup and a non-elected conservative government has ruled ever since.

Sunday’s vote was an attempt to reset Bolivia’s democracy.

“Bolivia’s new executive and legislative leaders will face daunting challenges in a polarised country, ravaged by Covid-19, and hampered by endemically weak institutions,” said the Washington Office on Latin America, a Washington-based human rights advocacy organisation.

The rapid count in 2019 suggested there would be no outright winner, but after it was inexplicably frozen for 24 hours, Morales had jumped into a winning lead over Mesa once the live count resumed.

A later audit by the Organization of American States found clear evidence of fraud.

'Result must be respected'

Morales, who resigned and fled into exile, is barred from taking part but tried to ratchet up tensions during campaigning from his base in Argentina.