Granddad in Egypt becomes world's oldest football pro
Guinness World Records awarded the world's oldest professional football player award to 74-year-old Ezzeldin Bahader.
Ezzeldin Bahader, a 74-year-old Egyptian football player of 6th October Club is seen in action during a football match against El Ayat Sports Club of Egypt's third division league at the Olympic Stadium in the Cairo suburb of Maadi. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
October 19, 2020

Egyptian grandfather Ezzeldin Bahader has been recognised as the world's oldest professional football player after completing a second full match just short of his 75th birthday.

Bahader was awarded the title by Guinness World Records on Saturday evening after missing a penalty kick as his team, 6th October, lost 3-2 to El Ayat Sports club in the Egyptian third division.

The former amateur player, who turns 75 on November 3, scored a goal from the penalty spot in his debut match on March. 

He planned to play a second 90-minute match the same month to claim his record, but the suspension of sports activities to contain the spread of the coronavirus put his plans on hold.

Bahader had previously told media he was 75, which he attributed to "rounding up". 

Having him on the team had allowed 6th October to gain sponsors and publicity, he said.

Some of Bahader's six grandchildren attended Saturday's match, chanting "Come on, Grandpa" from the touchline.

"I dream of being able to break my own record one more time, just to make the competition a little harder," Bahader said, though he is now out of contract.

The record was previously held by 73-year-old Israeli Isaak Hayik. 

