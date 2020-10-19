Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat has been rushed to the hospital for coronavirus treatment.

Palestinian officials on Sunday quoted medics as saying Erekat was in "serious ... but stable" condition.

The Palestine Liberation Organisation said 65-year-old Erekat was transferred to Israel's Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem.

"Following his contraction of Covid-19, and due to the chronic health problems he faces in the respiratory system, Dr Erekat's condition now requires medical attention in a hospital," it said in a statement.

"His situation is not good," his brother Saber Erekat told AFP.

The PLO said on October 19 that he had tested positive for the virus.

Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital said Erekat was taken to their coronavirus intensive care unit at the request of officials in the Palestinian Authority.

"He arrived in serious condition and needed support and high doses of oxygen," a statement from Hadassah said.