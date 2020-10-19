Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) has launched two inquiries into Facebook Inc after the social network giant's handling of children's personal data on Instagram raised concerns.

The DPC, the main data privacy regulator in the European Union, received complaints from individuals and had identified "potential concerns" in relation to the processing of children's data on Instagram, Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

Both inquiries were launched last month, Doyle said.

Facebook did not immediately respond when contacted by Reuters on Sunday.

READ MORE:Facebook may be forced to stop sending EU customers data to US

The Telegraph, which first reported the inquiry, said Instagram made the email addresses and phone numbers of users under 18 public.

The Irish regulator launched its probe following a complaint by David Stier, a US data scientist, The Telegraph added.