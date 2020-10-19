China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

China's GDP grew 4.9 percent in the third quarter, data showed Monday, building on a strong recovery from painful coronavirus lockdowns.

However, the expansion fell short of forecasts and officials warned of uncertainty as the disease continues to ravage other key markets, with the National Bureau of Statistics saying "the international environment is still complicated".

Subdued reaction

China stocks reversed earlier gains to close lower on Monday, weighed down by industrial and healthcare firms, after the weaker-than-forecast GDP growth for the third quarter.

Some Asian markets rose on lingering hopes for a new US stimulus package.

Tokyo rose more than one percent, wiping out all its losses for the year, while Taipei also put on more than one percent and Manila jumped 2.1 percent.

Sydney and Mumbai climbed 0.9 percent each, while Seoul, Singapore and Jakarta were also well up. London, Paris and Frankfurt rose in early trade.

Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent but the gains were shallower than the morning after China's figures. Shanghai finished lower, along with Wellington.

Still on positive track

Having essentially shut down major cities around the country to fight the virus, China's economy saw an unprecedented contraction in the first three months of the year but with new infection rates being brought under control it has seen a strong recovery over the past six months.

That has put it on track to be the only major economy likely to expand this year, the International Monetary Fund said.

The 4.9 percent growth in July-September followed a 3.2 percent rate in the previous three months, and is close to pre-pandemic levels.

The reading was helped by a forecast-beating 3.3 percent jump in retail sales last month, suggesting China's army of consumers are return ing to shops and restaurants, and travelling again.

Industrial output also beat expectations, jumping 6.9 percent on-year in September.

China's communist leadership has hailed its handling of the virus, giving experimental vaccines to hundreds of thousands of people as it seeks to reframe the pandemic's origin story.