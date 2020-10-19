Ever since Armenia began attacking Azerbaijani territories earlier this month, Iranian media outlets and journalists have largely avoided discussing the conflict. They have neither condemned the Armeanian aggression, nor supported it.

Yet, the Iranian security forces have drawn red lines for anyone protesting against Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijani territories. The Iranian police have cracked down on pro-Azerbaijan demonstrators, according to the Iranian Human RIghts Activists News Agency, arresting several dozen of them as well as activists, many of whom are Turkish citizens residing in Iran.

While Iran's state-affiliated media organisations, who are usually proactive in reporting on other conflicts, are completely avoiding the reporting of these detentions, the security forces have picked up protesters from various provinces, particularly from north and northwestern cities, such as Ardabil, Tabriz, Urmia, Meshkinshahr and Parsabad Moghan.

Security forces have reportedly used violence during these arrests, breaking arms or noses of several activists.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the two former Soviet states, have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognised territory of Azerbaijan.

Four UN Security Council and two UN General Assembly resolutions, as well as many international organisations, have already demanded the withdrawal of the occupying Armenian forces, as they have clearly declared their presence in the region as illegal.

The OSCE Minsk Group -- co-chaired by France, Russia and the US — was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict. The trio has not made any substantial progress as yet.

Iranian media reaction to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The Armenian army recently launched attacks on Azerbaijan's civilian areas, killing several dozen people and damaging residential areas.