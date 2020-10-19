The first commercial passenger flight to Israel by a carrier from the United Arab Emirates has landed near Tel Aviv, further cementing a normalisation deal between the two countries.

Etihad Airways Flight No 9607 landed at Israel's Ben-Gurion international airport just after 0400 GMT on Monday.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner departed for Abu Dhabi later with an Israeli travel and tourism delegation on board, according to an Etihad statement.

Etihad said it plans regular passenger flights between the countries in the future and was launching a dedicated Hebrew website.

Etihad previously sent to Tel Aviv an unmarked cargo plane flying aid to assist the Palestinians in fighting the coronavirus.

In August, a Star of David-adorned El Al plane flew from Israel to Abu Dhabi, carrying a high-ranking American and Israeli delegation in the first-ever direct commercial passenger flight between the two countries.

UAE cabinet ratifies deal