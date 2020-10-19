US President Donald Trump has said he was ready to remove Sudan from a US blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism, a major goal of Khartoum, after a compensation deal over past attacks.

The decision was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay $335 million to US terror victims and families.

The announcement came after Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin was in Bahrain to cement the Gulf state’s recognition of Israel.

It came as the Trump administration pursues further Arab recognition of Israel.

Delisting Sudan from the state sponsors blacklist is a key incentive for the Sudanese government to normalise relations with Israel.

"At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Trump to tout new diplomatic achievement

Earlier on Monday, two US officials said the Trump administration was close to an agreement with Sudan to remove Khartoum from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The deal could also set in motion steps by Sudan toward establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, one of the officials told Reuters, following similar US-brokered moves in recent weeks by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

But details were still being worked out, the source said.

Rapprochement between Israel and another Arab country would give Trump an opportunity to tout a new diplomatic achievement as he seeks re-election on November 3.

