Monday, October 19, 2020

Ireland is first EU country to re-enter lockdown

Ireland will be the first EU country to return to coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Micheal Martin has said while issuing a nationwide "stay at home" order but insisting schools will stay open.

Measures coming into effect for six weeks from midnight on Wednesday (2300 GMT) will see all non-essential retail businesses close and bars and restaurants limited to takeaway or delivery service only.

Health experts had recommended that Level 5 restrictions – the most severe – be introduced to halt a surge in Covid-19 infections in the country.

He added that the Irish government is aiming to return to Level 3 Covid-19 restrictions at the end of the six week period on the highest stage, Level 5.

In order to do so, the government will seek to consistently get the so-called "reproduction rate" or R number, that measures the number of people infected by someone who has tested positive below 1, Martin said. The R number currently stands at around 1.4.

Canada tops 200,000 cases

Canada, in the midst of a second wave of Covid-19 illnesses, has topped 200,000 cases and inched closer to 10,000 deaths, according to official data compiled by Canadian broadcasters CBC and CTV.

About 80 percent of these cases and more than 90 percent of the deaths were recorded in the country's two most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, which has been the epicentre of the country's epidemic since it broke out in Canada last March.

As of Monday afternoon, Canada had 200,039 cases and 9,772 dead – with its two westernmost provinces still to report their updated tallies – according to public health data.

That amounts to 532 cases per 100,000 people in the country of 38 million, or five times fewer than in the United States.

Mexico City warns of tighter restrictions

Mexico City's mayor has warned tighter coronavirus curbs could come into effect later in the week as Covid-19 hospitalisations in the sprawling capital rose.

"We still have time to take preventative measures to keep (hospitalizations) from increasing in the coming weeks," Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters, noting that hospital beds for coronavirus patients are just under half-full.

Hospitalisations have ticked up for nearly 10 days, and officials are monitoring the trend this week to determine if it indicates an upswing of infections in Mexico's biggest urban hub - a metropolis of some 9 million people ringed by dense suburban sprawl.

Brazil reports 15,383 new cases, 271 deaths

Brazil recorded 15,383 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours, and 271 deaths from the disease, the country's Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 5.2 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 154,176, according to ministry data.

Belgium fears virus 'tsunami'

Bars and restaurants across Belgium have shut down for a month and a night-time curfew has taken effect as health authorities warn of a possible "tsunami" of new virus cases in the hard-hit nation that hosts the headquarters of the European Union.

The new measures implemented on Monday aim to limit social interactions to slow down the exponential growth of the pandemic in the nation of 11.5 million people.

“We are really very close to a tsunami,” Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told broadcaster RTL.

The new surge of cases has already prompted several hospitals to delay nonessential operations to focus on treating cases.

As of Monday, 2,485 patients were hospitalised in Belgium, including 412 in intensive care. The country reported 9,138 new cases and 21 new deaths.

Data collected by Johns Hopkins University shows Belgium recorded an average of 73.95 daily cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the second-worst record in the EU behind the Czech Republic.

Britain records 18,804 new cases

Britain has recorded 18,804 new cases, daily government statistics showed, up from the 16,982 reported the previous day. There were 80 deaths within 28 days of positive test, compared to 67 reported on Sunday.

It is unlikely a vaccine will be in widespread use in Britain before next spring, the government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said as speculation around the government's roll-out plan increases.

Turkey reports around 2,000 new patients

Turkey has registered 2,026 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The country’s overall tally now stands at 349,519, the ministry reported on Monday.

Some 1,424 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 305,427, while the death toll rose by 75 to reach 9,371.

Around 116,249 more Covid-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 12.52 million.

Spain adds nearly 38,000 new cases

Spain's cumulative tally of infections has increased by 37,889 over the weekend, bringing the nationwide total to 974,449, health ministry data showed.

Total deaths from the virus increased by 217 to 33,992, according to the ministry.

In recent weeks, Spain has frequently reported more than 12,000 cases per day after hitting a record of more than 16,000 in mid-September.

Several Spanish regions toughened their restrictions, seeking to curb a second wave of contagion that looks set to drive the country with Western Europe's highest case load above one million infections this week.

France's new cases slow but deaths sharply up

French health authorities have reported 13,243 new infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down from Saturday's record of 32,427 and Sunday's 29,837.

The Monday figure tends to dip as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays. T

he seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, stood above the record 23,000 level for the second time in a row.

The number of people in France who have died from infections rose by 146 to 33,623, versus 85 on Sunday.

The cumulative number of cases now totals 910,277, with the country becoming the eighth in the world to have more than 900,000 cases.

US's CDC reports 218,986 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 8,128,524 cases of the virus, an increase of 47,035 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 475 to 218,986.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Death toll in Africa nears 40,000

The death toll in Africa has reached 39,738, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The total number of confirmed cases have now crossed 1.64 million while more than 1.35 million patients have recovered.

Regionally, Southern Africa saw the most number of cases and deaths that have now stood at 776,000 and 19,900, respectively.

However, the region also has by far the largest number of recoveries that has now stood at 691,200.

North Africa recorded 430,200 cases, 12,400 deaths and 319,400 recoveries; East Africa 194,300 cases, 3,600 deaths and 121,900 recoveries; West Africa 185,000 cases, 2,700 deaths and 170,800 recoveries; and Central Africa 59,300 cases, 1,100 deaths and 52,800 recoveries.

UK shopper numbers fall again as restrictions tighten

Shopper numbers at British retail destinations have fallen for a fourth straight week following tougher government measures to stem a second wave of virus, market researcher Springboard said.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a tiered system of restrictions on parts of England, including shutting pubs in the worst affected areas, to curb an acceleration in infections.

Springboard said total shopper numbers, or footfall, fell 3.1 percent in the week to October 17 versus the previous week. It was down 2.8 percent on high streets, down 3 percent in retail parks and down 3.5 percent in shopping centres.

UN stockpiling billion syringes for vaccine

The United Nations said it would stockpile one billion syringes around the world by the end of 2021, to be used for the delivery of any future virus vaccine.

UNICEF, the UN Children's Fund, said it aims to get 520 million syringes in its warehouses by the end of this year, to guarantee an initial supply in countries ahead of the vaccine.

"The world will need as many syringes as doses of vaccine," UNICEF said in a statement.

Cases increase in Bundesliga after international break

Players are returning to the Bundesliga from international duty, and they are bringing the virus with them.

Hoffenheim played Borussia Dortmund on Saturday without Andrej Kramaric and Kasim Adams after they tested positive following national team matches with Croatia and Ghana, respectively. Czech Republic defender Pavel Kaderabek was in quarantine because of a family member’s result.

Hoffenheim director of football Alexander Rosen said after the 1-0 loss that clubs would have to think about letting players leave again for international duty.

IMF calls for 'action' in MENA region

The IMF urged Middle East and North African countries to accelerate reforms and diversification efforts as the energy-rich region faces unprecedented challenges due to the virus and low oil prices.

In its latest regional economic outlook report, the International Monetary Fund projected the economies of the MENA region to shrink by five percent this year compared with a July estimate that they would contract by 5.7 percent.

The region – which includes all Arab countries and Iran – was expected to suffer its worst economic performance since 1978 when it was convulsed with unrest and shrank by 4.7 percent, according to World Bank data.

Oxford University: Patients experience symptoms for months

Britain's Oxford University said initial findings from a study on the long term impact of virus has found that a large number of patients discharged from hospitals still experience symptoms of breathlessness, fatigue, anxiety and depression two to three months after contracting the virus.

The scientists also detected abnormalities in multiple organs and believe persistent inflammation may be a factor for virus survivors, the university said in a statement.

Iran breaks its single-day record for deaths

Iran recorded its worst day of new deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 337 confirmed dead.

The grim milestone represents a significant spike from the previous single-day death toll record of 279. The Health Ministry also announced 4,251 new infections, pushing the total count to 534,630.

Fatalities have soared in recent weeks, as authorities struggle to contain the virus’s spread months into the pandemic. Health officials say the capital, Tehran, has run out of intensive care beds.

The Islamic Republic has seen the worst outbreak in the Middle East with a death toll that topped 30,000 this week.

Tunisian PM orders nationwide curfew

Tunisia's Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi ordered a curfew starting from Tuesday in all regions of the country.

Virus cases have been surging in Tunisia, which had managed to contain the virus earlier in the year, and have now reached more than 40,000.

Malaysia reports 865 cases

Malaysian health authorities reported 865 cases, raising the country's total to 21,363.

The Southeast Asian country, which imposed targeted lockdowns this month as infections surged, also recorded three new deaths, bringing its total number of fatalities to 190.

Austria introducing rule of six for indoor gatherings

Austria is limiting gatherings to a maximum of six people indoors and 12 people outdoors, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said, as the country is struggling to stop the steady rise in daily infections.

Professionally organised events will have higher limits combined with requirements such as assigned seating, Kurz told a news conference. Austria's daily tally of confirmed virus cases hit a new record of 1,747 on Saturday.

Slovenia declares epidemic as cases rise

Slovenia has formally declared an epidemic of the virus amid a major surge in infections.

The 30-day period starting today allows the government to impose further restrictions to combat the outbreak. It was not immediately clear what the measures will be.

So far, Slovenia has tightened face mask rules, curbed the work of bars and restaurants and switched most schoolchildren and university students from classroom to online teaching.

The country of 2 million people was the first in Europe in May to declare the end of the epidemic after the spring wave.

Dubai allows major social events to resume despite resurge

The city-state of Dubai is allowing weddings and major social events to resume at halls, hotels and homes after a months-long ban, even as the country’s virus infections reach new heights.

Dubai authorities say that starting this week, wedding halls will reopen for receptions with a maximum of 200 guests and strict conditions, including social distancing, masks and a four-hour time limit on festivities. Residents can now throw celebrations in their homes and outdoor tents for the first time since early March, with a maximum capacity of 30 people.