Six members of the Russian military intelligence agency known as the GRU have been charged in the United States with carrying out cyberattacks on Ukraine's power grid, the 2017 French elections and the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, the US Justice Department has announced.

The six GRU agents were also accused of staging a malware attack called "NotPetya" that infected computers of businesses worldwide, causing nearly $1 billion in losses to three US companies alone.

In addition, they allegedly targeted international investigations into the nerve agent poisoning of Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, as well as waged cyberattacks on media outlets and parliament in Georgia.

At the same time, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused Russian military intelligence services of carrying out internet reconnaissance missions against targets linked to the Tokyo Olympics, before they were postponed until 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The targets included the Games' organisers, logistics services and sponsors," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

'No 2020 election interference'

US Assistant Attorney General John Demers said the six officers were responsible for "the most disruptive and destructive series of computer attacks ever attributed to a single group."

Demers said members of the same GRU unit have been charged previously with seeking to disrupt the 2016 US elections – but there were "no (2020) election interference allegations" in this indictment.

The indictment of the six, none of whom are in US custody, was brought by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where hospitals were allegedly targeted by the NotPetya hackers.

The charges include conspiracy to conduct computer fraud and abuse, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, damaging protected computers, and aggravated identity theft.

Demers said the defendants launched destructive malware attacks against the electric power grid in Ukraine in December 2015 and December 2016.

"These were the first reported destructive malware attacks against the control systems of civilian critical infrastructure," he said.

"These attacks turned out the lights and turned off the heat in the middle of the Eastern European winter, as the lives of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men, women and children went dark and cold."

